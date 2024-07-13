Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,673 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises about 3.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,035,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. 5,274,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913,560. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

