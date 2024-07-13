Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.95 Million in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. Corpay comprises approximately 2.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

NYSE:CPAY traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.52. 536,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,616. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

