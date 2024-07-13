GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE:GFL opened at C$51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$36.56 and a twelve month high of C$55.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Insider Activity at GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 62,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.92, for a total value of C$2,824,210.24. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.