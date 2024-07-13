Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.97

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and traded as high as $18.02. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 15,369 shares traded.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.85 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

