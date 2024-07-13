George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.00

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.00 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.51. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.20%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

