Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $285.39

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $285.39 and traded as low as $252.60. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $255.93, with a volume of 694 shares traded.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.06.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

