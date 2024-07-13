Gauzy’s (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Quiet Period Set To End on July 16th

Gauzy’s (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 16th. Gauzy had issued 4,411,765 shares in its public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,005 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GAUZ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Gauzy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAUZ

Gauzy Price Performance

Gauzy Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GAUZ opened at $9.35 on Friday. Gauzy has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.