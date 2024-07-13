Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gamer Pakistan Stock Down 5.6 %

GPAK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 175,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,402. Gamer Pakistan has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Get Gamer Pakistan alerts:

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamer Pakistan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamer Pakistan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.