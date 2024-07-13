G999 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.92 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 266% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $14.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000115 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

