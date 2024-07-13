FY2028 EPS Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.48) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.60). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KYMR. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 141.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,200 shares of company stock worth $18,219,660. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

