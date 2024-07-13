FY2025 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Advantage Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.68.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$9.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.02 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Donald M. Clague bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Insiders have bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

