FY2025 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Advantage Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million.
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
Shares of AAV stock opened at C$9.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.02 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Activity
In other Advantage Energy news, Director Donald M. Clague bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Insiders have bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
