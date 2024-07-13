FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUG. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.68.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUG opened at C$23.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$23.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.10.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753 in the last three months. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

