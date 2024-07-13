FY2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $15.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.60. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.63 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $21.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $23.20 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $230.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.05. Biogen has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $46,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

