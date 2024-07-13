Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.93

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fukuoka Financial Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.