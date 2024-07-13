FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.74

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 61788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

FUJIFILM Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

