FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 33.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. 33,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.94. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $38.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

