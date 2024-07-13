Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Stake Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 184.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,883,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 1,813.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,077 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,207,000 after purchasing an additional 567,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Frontline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

