Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,327,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,836 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Freshpet by 3,434.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 219,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Freshpet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after buying an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.