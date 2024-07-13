Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 79,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 24,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fremont Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.09.

About Fremont Gold

(Get Free Report)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposit. The company was formerly known as Palisades Ventures Inc and changed its name to Fremont Gold Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.