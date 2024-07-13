Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Short Interest Update

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 266.8% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Rise Acquisition alerts:

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

Fortune Rise Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.