Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.22

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and traded as high as $75.55. Formula One Group shares last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 1,251,630 shares trading hands.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,805,607 shares in the company, valued at $877,797,408.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,797,408.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 654,328 shares of company stock worth $16,413,391 and have sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

