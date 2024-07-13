Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. 5,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Focus Graphite has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

