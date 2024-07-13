Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. 5,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Focus Graphite has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.