Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $232.52 and last traded at $232.52. 37 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.66.
Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.18.
Flughafen Zürich Company Profile
Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It operates through Aviation; Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM); User Fees; Air Security; Access Fees; Noise; Non-Regulated Business; and International segments. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for PRM; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.
