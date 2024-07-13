Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Five Below worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 858,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,858. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.76 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.51.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

