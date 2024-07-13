FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.74 and last traded at $32.21. Approximately 13,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.
FitLife Brands Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $150.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.
FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 28.66%.
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
