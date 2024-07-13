First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Eq LLC

Eq LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,476. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

