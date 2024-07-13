First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.94

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.94 and traded as high as $38.09. First Financial shares last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 44,111 shares traded.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 20.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

