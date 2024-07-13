First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.28

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.28 and traded as high as $37.32. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 35,206 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $713.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

