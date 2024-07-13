First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,012 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.31% of First Busey worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Busey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Busey by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Busey by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $51,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $51,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,017.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 365 shares of company stock worth $7,725 and have sold 27,390 shares worth $642,668. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.46. 235,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.82.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.06 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BUSE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

