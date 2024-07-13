Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.10

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.10 and traded as high as C$11.35. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.26, with a volume of 41,007 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The stock has a market cap of C$387.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 73.49% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0308989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

