Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.10

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.10 and traded as high as C$11.35. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.26, with a volume of 41,007 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FC
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 73.49% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0308989 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.