Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIHL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIHL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter worth $58,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 213.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 714,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 486,888 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.