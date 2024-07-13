Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Acquires $178,664.65 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 123,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $178,664.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,939,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,412,926.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. Expensify's quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXFY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 57,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160,864 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

