Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,742,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 1,273,373 shares.The stock last traded at $19.97 and had previously closed at $19.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Further Reading

