Everscale (EVER) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $101.98 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $101.98 million and approximately $972,934.34 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,910,745 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,817,772 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

