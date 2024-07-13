Evercore ISI Trims DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price to $27.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of XRAY opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,525 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

