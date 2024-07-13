European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.02

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.02 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 86.20 ($1.10). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 86.60 ($1.11), with a volume of 495,342 shares traded.

European Assets Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.02. The company has a market capitalization of £312.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.20.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at European Assets Trust

About European Assets Trust

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($34,584.35). In other European Assets Trust news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($34,584.35). Also, insider Kevin Troup bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £9,680 ($12,399.13). Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

