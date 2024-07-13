European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.02

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.02 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 86.20 ($1.10). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 86.60 ($1.11), with a volume of 495,342 shares traded.
European Assets Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.02. The company has a market capitalization of £312.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.20.
European Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at European Assets Trust
About European Assets Trust
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than European Assets Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.