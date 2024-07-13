Eurocell’s (ECEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.31) target price on the stock.

Eurocell Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £166.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,711.11 and a beta of 0.81. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 155 ($1.99). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £2,050.65 ($2,626.68). 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

See Also

