ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2909 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.19.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Up 0.4 %

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing.

