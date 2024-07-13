ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2909 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.19.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Up 0.4 %
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $20.29.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN
