Ethereum Price Tops $3,153.39 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Ethereum has a market cap of $379.08 billion and approximately $7.68 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,153.39 or 0.05358113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00043499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,213,385 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

