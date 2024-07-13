Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,151.63 or 0.05371130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $378.87 billion and approximately $9.07 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00044009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,213,385 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

