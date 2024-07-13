ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,149 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in ESAB by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 811,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after acquiring an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in ESAB by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

ESAB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. The company had a trading volume of 173,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,130. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average of $97.86.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. ESAB’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.38%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

