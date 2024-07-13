Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 15,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,158. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.416 per share. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Further Reading

