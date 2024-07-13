Equity Investment Corp Raises Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,934 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up approximately 2.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.28% of Kenvue worth $116,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,523,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,785,264. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

