Equity Investment Corp Has $85.15 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $85,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,260,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,142,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $97,222,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.82. 406,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $226.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

