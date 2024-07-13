Equity Investment Corp Has $68.02 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 957,139 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $68,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 92,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,189,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

