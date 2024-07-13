Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.47.

EFX stock opened at $257.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.13 and its 200 day moving average is $246.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

