Eq LLC Sells 934 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Eq LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,710,000 after buying an additional 70,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after buying an additional 80,033 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after buying an additional 929,926 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 544,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 578,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

