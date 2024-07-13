Eq LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eq LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.8% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $514.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,238,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.39. The firm has a market cap of $466.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $518.03.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

