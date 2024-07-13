Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Position Reduced by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,694 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.11% of Envista worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 3,181,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $36.14.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

