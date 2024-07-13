Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,187 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.